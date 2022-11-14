Things To Know Monday, November 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins heads to the Miss America competition in a few weeks

Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins is preparing to take the stage at the Miss America competition in just a few weeks. Sunday afternoon in Vicksburg, supporters gathered for the official Miss Mississippi Send-Off with lots of encouragement and hope that Mississippi will be the 5th state representative to win the Miss America crown. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs is among the supporters at the annual Miss Mississippi Send-off. Emmie Perkins will represent Mississippi at the Miss America competition next month. Since winning the state title in June, Perkins has traveled 25,000 miles around Mississippi and the nation.

2. Sanders throws 4 TD passes, Jackson State remains unbeaten

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Shedeur Sanders had four touchdown passes and undefeated Jackson State beat Alabama A&M 27-13 on Saturday at the Gulf Coast Challenge to earn the Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division berth to the league championship game for the second straight season. The Tigers (10-0, 7-0), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll, will host the conference championship game on Dec. 3. They play at Alcorn State in their regular-season finale next Saturday. The Bulldogs (3-7, 3-4) had a 10-7 lead after the first quarter before Sanders threw touchdown passes of 19 yards to D.J. Stevens and 35 yards to Shane Hooks for a 21-10 halftime lead. Travis Hunter gave the Tigers their first touchdown after taking a pitch-pass from Sanders and going around the right end for a 20-yard score. Sanders added a 21-yard touchdown pass to Willie Gaines in the third quarter. Hunter also had an interception on defense. The Bulldogs’ scores came on Donovan Eaglin’s 1-yard run and two Victor Barbosa field goals.

3. Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified

Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified (WLBT)

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the shooting that took place after a Raymond High School basketball game against Terry High school Friday night. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tells 3 On Your Side the shooting victim is identified as 21-year-old Shannon McKenzie, who was sitting in his car in a parking lot at Raymond High School when he was shot. Sheriff Jones confirmed McKenzie is in stable condition and is expected to be released from a hospital. McKenzie doesn’t appear to be the attended target. The motive behind the shooting and the identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.