LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, seen in a game earlier this season, was hit hard in the third...
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, seen in a game earlier this season, was hit hard in the third quarter Saturday at Alabama A&M and did not return. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes Saturday before exiting, injured, in the third quarter as the undefeated Tigers took down Alabama A&M University, 27-13.

Sanders had thrown for 183 yards and four scores when he was hit hard in the third quarter and did not return to the game.

J.P. Adandre, an Ohio State University transfer, finished out the “Gulf Coast Classic.”

The win also gave the Tigers (10-0, 7-0 SWAC) homefield advantage for the Cricket SWAC Championship game

JSU receiver Shane Hooks had five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama A&M was led by running back Donovan Eaglin, who rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers wrap up their regular-season schedule against archrival Alcorn State University (5-5, 4-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Lorman, Miss.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
Jeremy Liberto, 21, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police Saturday night after a shooting near...
21-year-old arrested after shooting in Downtown Ocean Springs; two people left injured
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Sanders throws 4 TD passes, Jackson State remains unbeaten

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, November 14
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain returns late Monday, early Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wintry cold remains; rain chance return late Monday
Perkins has traveled over 25,000 miles since she was crowned Miss Mississippi in June.
Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins heads to the Miss America competition in a few weeks
Bout's Routes holds Toy Drive for kids in need
Bout’s Routes holds toy drive for kids in need