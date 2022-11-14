Samaritan’s Purse begins accepting Christmas toys, hygiene items and school supplies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - ‘Tis the season of giving! Operation Christmas Child has begun collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children in need.

Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies, may be dropped off now during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 - 21.

More than 4,500 drop-off sites are now open nationwide, and more than a dozen of those locations are across Central Mississippi.

The Samaritan’s Purse project will collect its 200-millionth shoebox this year!

“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”

You can find your nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts.

Be sure to enter your zip code to find the location nearest you.

