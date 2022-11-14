LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Samaritan’s Purse begins accepting Christmas toys, hygiene items and school supplies

(WKYT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - ‘Tis the season of giving! Operation Christmas Child has begun collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children in need.

Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies, may be dropped off now during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 - 21.

More than 4,500 drop-off sites are now open nationwide, and more than a dozen of those locations are across Central Mississippi.

The Samaritan’s Purse project will collect its 200-millionth shoebox this year!

“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”

You can find your nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts.

Be sure to enter your zip code to find the location nearest you.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
Jeremy Liberto, 21, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police Saturday night after a shooting near...
21-year-old arrested after shooting in Downtown Ocean Springs; two people left injured
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Sanders throws 4 TD passes, Jackson State remains unbeaten

Latest News

Devin Chandler
Former Mid-South football star shot, killed at University of Virginia
Auditor’s office demands $1.9m from private prison operator who ‘put staff and inmates at risk’
Barbara Dunn, the longtime circuit clerk in Hinds County, has died.
Funeral, graveside services Monday for longtime Hinds County circuit clerk
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, November 14