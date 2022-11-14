LawCall
Police called out to abandoned home in Bossier about human remains possibly found... turns out they’re turkey bones

Police responded to the scene of a home in the 1200 block of Delhi Street in Bossier City, La....
Police responded to the scene of a home in the 1200 block of Delhi Street in Bossier City, La. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department had a house in the city roped off with crime tape most of the morning Monday.

The call went out Nov. 14 just minutes before 8 a.m. at an abandoned house in the 1200 block of Delhi Street between Hamilton Road and Westerfield Street. Officials with BCPD say a homeless man called police and said he thought there were human remains inside the house. Police responded, but had to wait for some time for a search warrant before being able to enter the home.

Police responded to the scene of a home in the 1200 block of Delhi Street in Bossier City, La....
Police responded to the scene of a home in the 1200 block of Delhi Street in Bossier City, La. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.(KSLA)
Police responded to the scene of a home in the 1200 block of Delhi Street in Bossier City, La....
Police responded to the scene of a home in the 1200 block of Delhi Street in Bossier City, La. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.(KSLA)

Around 10:45 a.m., BCPD officials confirmed the bones were actually from a turkey, not a human.

Crime scene tape was put up in the area, and several units with the Bossier City Police Department responded.

