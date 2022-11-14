LawCall
Man claims to be Lucifer in threatening texts to estranged wife, police say

Aaron Smith, 43, was reportedly kicked out of his house after a minor said he sexually assaulted her.
Aaron Smith
Aaron Smith(JIMS)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:04 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested by Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday after he allegedly sent 67 threatening text messages to his estranged wife, a police report said.

Aaron Smith, 43, was reportedly kicked out of his home in October after a minor said Smith sexually assaulted her.

On Friday, KCSO deputies said Smith sent 67 unanswered text messages in a matter of hours, threatening to kill her and her family. The texts expressed his “extreme outrage over their separation” and said, “I serve the Dark Lord, I am Lucifer,” according to the report.

Smith also reportedly sent a photo of a handgun and threatened to “kill everyone.” The victim told deputies she felt unsafe and threatened.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies checked on Smith’s father, who Smith also reportedly threatened in the text messages.

LCSO deputies arrested Smith “for his harassment of the victim” and transported him to Knox County.

Smith was charged with harassment.

