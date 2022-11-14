Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday.

“All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post.

According to the City’s Facebook page, Jackson has been notified, and “the situation will be monitored overnight.”

Only the northbound lane of Springridge Road has been affected.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.