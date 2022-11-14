Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton

LawCall
Jackson Waterline Breaks in Clinton
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday.

“All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post.

According to the City’s Facebook page, Jackson has been notified, and “the situation will be monitored overnight.”

Only the northbound lane of Springridge Road has been affected.

