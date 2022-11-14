LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Huge increase in emergency room visits for kids with suicidal thoughts, study says

The study found a huge increase in children going to the emergency room with suicidal thoughts.
The study found a huge increase in children going to the emergency room with suicidal thoughts.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a new study, emergency room visits for children having suicidal thoughts has been increasing steadily.

The increase started even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, looked at data from hospitals in Illinois from January 2016 to June 2021. During that time, more than 81,000 visits were coded as suicidal ideation.

About 25% of those visits turned into hospital stays.

“It just really highlights how mental health concerns were really a problem before the pandemic. I mean, we saw this huge increase in visits for kids of all ages, honestly, in 2019, and it’s very concerning,” said study co-author Dr. Audrey Brewer, an attending physician in advanced general pediatrics and primary care at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

The study found that visits to the emergency room with suicidal thoughts increased 59% from 2016 to 2021, and hospitalizations for suicidal thoughts increased 57% between fall 2019 and fall 2020.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or visit the hotline’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
Jeremy Liberto, 21, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police Saturday night after a shooting near...
21-year-old arrested after shooting in Downtown Ocean Springs; two people left injured
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Sanders throws 4 TD passes, Jackson State remains unbeaten

Latest News

President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks; Biden talks Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’
Target, Walmart and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2022
Biden gives remarks from Indonesia
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain returns late Monday, early Tuesday
The billionaire has said he's giving away most of his money to charity.
Jeff Bezos talks about Dolly Parton, giving away money