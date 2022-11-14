LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents

They started last week and continued this weekend standing outside of Payless on Highway 49...
They started last week and continued this weekend standing outside of Payless on Highway 49 collecting donations.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson.

Eric Childres and his two sons are collecting cases of water to help Jackson residents. They started last week and continued this weekend standing outside of Payless on Highway 49 collecting donations. So far, they’ve received more than 100 cases of water.

16-year-old Javie Childres tells us the effort has received a lot of support.

“I’ve seen a lot of people,” he said. “Younger, older, some don’t have a lot of money, some have plenty money. But just seeing people come out here and help out the best they can, it’s nice to see that everybody that came out to help, helped.”

Eric and his family will drop off donations next weekend.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Geronimo Warner
JSU Men’s Basketball mourns loss of former teammate
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
Mike Bobbitt
Carroll County man facing sex charges involving animals

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Bout's Routes holds Toy Drive for kids in need
Bout’s Routes holds toy drive for kids in need
More rain is on the way for us Monday night into Tuesday morning. We also see colder temps on...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified