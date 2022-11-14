LawCall
Funeral, graveside services Monday for longtime Hinds County circuit clerk

Barbara Dunn, the longtime circuit clerk in Hinds County, has died.
Barbara Dunn, the longtime circuit clerk in Hinds County, has died.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral services have been set for Barbara Dunn, the longtime circuit clerk for Hinds County.

Funeral services are Monday, November 14 at 11 a.m., at St. Columb’s Episcopal Church in Ridgeland. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Lakewood South Cemetery at 430 McCluer Rd., Jackson, according to the Wright & Ferguson website.

Dunn died on November 8. She served as circuit clerk for Hinds County for 31 years before retiring in 2015.

She is survived by her children, Candy Whitfield Jeffrey, Pam Whitfield Angelle, Christie Dunn Osborn, Terri Dunn Montgomery, Brian Dunn and Wesley Dunn, 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

