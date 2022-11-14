LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Former Mid-South football star shot, killed at University of Virginia

Devin Chandler
Devin Chandler(University of Virginia)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WMC) - A former Mid-South football player was one of three University of Virginia football players shot and killed on campus.

University president Jim Ryan says Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry were all killed.

In a letter to the university posted on social media, Ryan said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Campus police identified the suspect as Christopher Jones, a student. He was taken into custody Monday morning.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community.”

Chandler, a wide receiver, spent three years at Arlington High School before transferring to play his senior year in North Carolina. In college, he spent two year at Wisconsin before transferring to Virginia.

The shooting happened near a parking garage on the campus in Charlottesville, Virginia. Classes were canceled in light of the shooting.

Arlington Community Schools released a statement on their social media:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
Jeremy Liberto, 21, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police Saturday night after a shooting near...
21-year-old arrested after shooting in Downtown Ocean Springs; two people left injured
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Sanders throws 4 TD passes, Jackson State remains unbeaten

Latest News

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, seen in a game earlier this season, was hit hard in the third...
Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown
Alcorn State gets shut out by Tulane.
Pick-six lifts Alcorn State over Bethune-Cookman 17-14
MVSU falls to Austin Peay 41-0.
McDaniel accounts for 3 TDs, Southern beats MVSU 27-7
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Sanders throws 4 TD passes, Jackson State remains unbeaten
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) is tackled by a Mississippi State defender as he tries...
Top-ranked Georgia cruises to 45-19 win at Mississippi State