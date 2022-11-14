First Alert Forecast: showers likley later this evening and overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chilly afternoon is in store for the area today as temperatures remain cooler than average. Highs this afternoon will likely reach the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds will also be building in from the west ahead of our next weather maker. While a few showers could start to creep in across the Mississippi River late this afternoon/early evening, most of the rain will hold off until after sunset. Scattered showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder are expected to pass through tonight as an area of low-pressure rides along the Gulf Coastline. It won’t get as cold tonight with the rain and clouds around with lows in the middle 40s.

A few showers could also linger around early Tuesday morning, but most of the rain will have exited to our east by this time. Temperatures will struggle to warm tomorrow afternoon to the lower 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. It could feel more like the 40s with winds gusting around 20 MPH from the north and northwest at times.

Continue to keep your heavy coats nearby for the rest of the work week. Wintry feels will carry over the coming days with afternoon temperatures expected to reach the upper 40s to lower 50s and overnight lows near and below freezing at times.

