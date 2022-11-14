LawCall
First Alert Forecast: rain returns late Monday, early Tuesday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY: Starting off the new work and school week with clouds beginning to mix with sunshine as slightly milder air begins to filter into the region ahead of our next system. Expect highs in the 50s to near 60. A few showers may stretch across the Mississippi River prior to sunset – but, the bulk of the rain will be overnight Monday into early Tuesday. A few rumbles of thunder may roll across the landscape, but no major adverse weather is expected. Lows will be in the 40s, generally.

TUESDAY: As our system departs, lingering showers will shut down through the early morning hours, though, clouds will hang tough through the day. Expect another ‘well-below’ average day as highs only top out in the lower to middle 50s amid the chilly breezes and cloudy skies. Slowly, clouds will begin to break overnight with lows in the middle 30s.

EXTENDED RANGE: Another reinforcing shot of cooler air will sink southward through mid-week – bringing highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s by Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s. As we slowly begin to modify the air mass, another slider system could bring a few showers by Saturday – mainly near and south of I-20. A milder, more seasonable look will slowly emerge through Thanksgiving week, though opportunities for rain may emerge by Thanksgiving itself.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

