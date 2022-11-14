LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

EPA leader making third trip to Jackson in response to water crisis

EPA Administrator Michael Regan gives WLBT an exclusive one-on-one interview.
EPA Administrator Michael Regan gives WLBT an exclusive one-on-one interview.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is slated to make another stop in the capital city, and again his visit will be focused on Jackson water.

Tuesday, EPA Administrator Michael Regan is on tap to meet with local officials involved in the response to Jackson’s latest water crisis, as well as hear from local leaders and residents about its impact.

He will also join Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba for a roundtable discussion focused on creating a “sustainable” water system for the city.

That event will be at 4 p.m., at Jackson State University Ballroom B.

Regan has visited Jackson three times in the last year to discuss its ongoing water issues.

During his last visit this summer, he met with local religious leaders to discuss the problem and met with city leaders to begin talks on a plan to bring Jackson’s water system into compliance with federal law.

The city council will also meet Tuesday, where they will discuss the ongoing negotiations with EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
Jeremy Liberto, 21, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police Saturday night after a shooting near...
21-year-old arrested after shooting in Downtown Ocean Springs; two people left injured

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Abortion rights supporters, in the background, wave their signs and shout to be heard above the...
Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet
Mississippi Sports Museum announces 2022 C Spire Conerly trophy nominees
Mississippi sports museum announces 2022 C Spire Conerly trophy nominees
Samaritan’s Purse begins accepting Christmas toys, hygiene items and school supplies