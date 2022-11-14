LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Bout’s Routes holds toy drive for kids in need

Bout's Routes holds Toy Drive for kids in need
Bout's Routes holds Toy Drive for kids in need(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With Christmas inching closer - a Laurel group of motorcycle enthusiasts is holding a toy drive to help kids in need.

After being inspired by friends, Bout’s Routes held its annual event in Laurel Sunday, hoping to help kids in need.

“It’s for kids (who) are less fortunate, mom and dad struggling,” said Greg Boutwell. “It’s kind of a bad thing for a kid to wake up Christmas morning and not have nothing to open.”

Boutwell, who founded Bout’s Routes, said he found the inspiration for the holiday cheer from friends.

“One of our guys (who’s) in our group had an idea about doing 10 bicycles for 10 kids, and it didn’t take but a week to get 14 bicycles donated,” Boutwell said. “

The Laurel community has already shown support, driving by and donating toys to join in on the mission.

Boutwell says the support has spread all over.

“We got bikers (who’s) come from Gulfport, Meridian, Newton, all over the place,” Boutwell said. “And it’s not a certain club that’s doing this.

“It’s the whole biker community. So, it’s everybody pitching in.”

In fact, Boutwell says the group will continue to collect donations even after the end of Sunday’s toy drive.

“Contact our Facebook page, Bouts Routes, send us a message on there. If it’s local to Laurel, or anywhere in Jones County, if it’s anywhere in the state, we’ve got somebody there (who) can meet them and get something.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Geronimo Warner
JSU Men’s Basketball mourns loss of former teammate
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
Mike Bobbitt
Carroll County man facing sex charges involving animals

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
They started last week and continued this weekend standing outside of Payless on Highway 49...
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
More rain is on the way for us Monday night into Tuesday morning. We also see colder temps on...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified