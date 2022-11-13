Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the shooting that took place after a Raymond High School basketball game against Terry High school Friday night.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tells 3 On Your Side the shooting victim is identified as 21-year-old Shannon McKenzie, who was sitting in his car in a parking lot at Raymond High School when he was shot.

Sheriff Jones confirmed McKenzie is in stable condition and is expected to be released from a hospital. McKenzie doesn’t appear to be the attended target.

The motive behind the shooting is and the identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

