Sanders throws 4 TD passes, Jackson State remains unbeaten

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders had four touchdown passes and undefeated Jackson State beat Alabama A&M 27-13 on Saturday at the Gulf Coast Challenge to earn the Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division berth to the league championship game for the second straight season.

The Tigers (10-0, 7-0), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll, will host the conference championship game on Dec. 3. They play at Alcorn State in their regular-season finale next Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-7, 3-4) had a 10-7 lead after the first quarter before Sanders threw touchdown passes of 19 yards to D.J. Stevens and 35 yards to Shane Hooks for a 21-10 halftime lead.

Travis Hunter gave the Tigers their first touchdown after taking a pitch-pass from Sanders and going around the right end for a 20-yard score. Sanders added a 21-yard touchdown pass to Willie Gaines in the third quarter.

Hunter also had an interception on defense.

The Bulldogs’ scores came on Donovan Eaglin’s 1-yard run and two Victor Barbosa field goals.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

