LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Police searching for missing mom after blood found in home

Based on the evidence, police believe something happened to 25-year-old Rachel Castillo and she...
Based on the evidence, police believe something happened to 25-year-old Rachel Castillo and she may be at risk. The single mother of two has been missing since Nov. 10.(Source: Simi Valley Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (CNN) - Authorities in California are searching for a single mother of two who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

When Rachel Castillo’s mother and sister checked out her Simi Valley home Thursday, they found a significant amount of blood inside. The evidence makes police believe something happened to the 25-year-old Castillo and she may be at risk.

Her keys and phone were found inside her home, and her car was in her parking spot, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Castillo’s two young sons, ages 5 and 2, had been picked up from her home earlier Thursday morning by their father.

Authorities hope someone will recognize Castillo’s photo and provide information about her whereabouts.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches with a weight of 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have not determined if a crime occurred in relation to her disappearance, the Times reports.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
Geronimo Warner
JSU Men’s Basketball mourns loss of former teammate
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
Mike Bobbitt
Carroll County man facing sex charges involving animals
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
Our next rain chances are returning Monday and will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning....
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
Witnesses say elementary school teacher Jenny Dominguez allegedly assaulted her 5-year-old...
Teacher accused of assaulting girl who wouldn’t throw trash away