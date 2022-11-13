LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found(Brister family)
By Christopher Fields
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex.

According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she did not attend an event in Indianola, Mississippi.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
Geronimo Warner
JSU Men’s Basketball mourns loss of former teammate
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
Mike Bobbitt
Carroll County man facing sex charges involving animals

Latest News

More rain is on the way for us Monday night into Tuesday morning. We also see colder temps on...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
Child Protection Services celebrates adoption awareness month
Child Protection Services celebrates adoption awareness month
Veterans receive free flights to show appreciation for their sacrifice and service.
Veterans receive free flights to show appreciation for their sacrifice and service.