Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex.

According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she did not attend an event in Indianola, Mississippi.

