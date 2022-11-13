LawCall
McDaniel accounts for 3 TDs, Southern beats MVSU 27-7

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Glendon McDaniel completed 11 of 16 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns and 60 yards rushing — including a 10-yard touchdown — on 11 carries to help Southern beat Mississippi Valley State 27-7 Saturday night.

McDaniel, avoiding the rush, rolled out to his right and hit Tyler Kirkwood in the corner of the end zone for a 34-yard yard touchdown and, one play after Corione Harris returned an interception 78 yards to the 10, McDaniel’s TD run made it 20-0 with 4:21 left in the first half.

BeSean McCray was 2-for-2 passing for 67 yards and a touchdown for Southern (6-4, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Jakobe Thomas had 12 carries for 77 yards rushing and his 5-yard touchdown run for Mississippi Valley State (1-9, 1-6) capped the scoring with 6:58 to play.

