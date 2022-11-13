LawCall
First Alert Forecast:

A Freeze Warning Is In Effect
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
By Todd Adams
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front has cleared the Magnolia State, leaving in its wake colder, drier air. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect, through 8AM Sunday, as temperatures plunge to near 30 in the Jackson metro... outlying areas may see the upper 20s. The record low for this date is 24 (1950), so don’t expect to shatter any records tonight. I’m expecting about 3 to 4 hours of freezing temperatures. Remember to protect people, pets, plants, and exposed pipes. With a clearing sky, frost will also form overnight. Expect below average temperatures over the next several days, along with rain chances. The average high for November 12 is 68, the average low is 44. The most significant rain will be Monday night, going into Tuesday. Up to an inch of rain is possible. Only scattered showers are expected for the rest of the week. Here’s how the next several days break down.

Sunday: Freezing temps and frost to start the day. Otherwise, Sunny and a smidge warmer. 53/32

Monday: Increasing clouds with rain chances building up to 60% by evening. 57/44

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. 53/38

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for evening showers. 52/33

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. 49/30

Friday: Mostly sunny. 55/36

