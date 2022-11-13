First Alert Forecast: Our cold weather continues as we head into the week, and we are seeing rain return to the forecast Monday and Tuesday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Sunday morning!

Many areas are experiencing frost and freeze conditions this morning. Clear skies and low wind helped the frost set in across the viewing area.

Our freeze warning will continue until 8 AM. Sunday will continue our cold weather trend as Highs struggle to get into the low to mid-50s. Mostly sunny skies, and then as we head into the evening temps will drop quickly again. Lows Sunday night falling into the low to mid-30s. We could see another night of frost and freezing conditions.

Our next rain chances are returning Monday and will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning. Following the rain, temps will remain in the 50s

Monday, another chance for rain moves through again as we see another front impact our area. Monday, we are looking at a 20 to 30% chance of showers. Highs on Monday are in the mid to upper 50s. Lows fall to the mid-40s.

Monday night going into Tuesday morning, rain is expected to increase.

We see mostly cloudy conditions on Tuesday as rain chances continue across the area. Highs remain in the mid to upper 50s. Lows look to drop to the 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday, some rain is possible. Highs remain in the 50s as we get another way of colder drier air out of the North.

