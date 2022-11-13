First Alert Forecast: Freeze Warning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front has cleared the Magnolia State, leaving in its wake colder, drier air. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect, through 8AM Sunday, as temperatures plunge to near 30 in the Jackson metro... outlying areas may see the upper 20s. The record low for this date is 24 (1950), so don’t expect to shatter any records tonight. I’m expecting about 3 to 4 hours of freezing temperatures. Remember to protect people, pets, plants, and exposed pipes. With a clearing sky, frost will also form overnight. Expect below average temperatures over the next several days, along with rain chances. The average high for November 12 is 68, the average low is 44. The most significant rain will be Monday night, going into Tuesday. Up to an inch of rain is possible. Only scattered showers are expected for the rest of the week.

