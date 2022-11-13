LawCall
First Alert Forecast: Another cold night is on the way. Rain chances return Monday night going into Tuesday morning! More cold weather is ahead this week!

Cold temperatures are on the way for us again tonight! The next couple of nights will hold...
Cold temperatures are on the way for us again tonight! The next couple of nights will hold chilly temps across the South!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday evening!

Rain chances are ahead for us Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs reaching into the low...
Rain chances are ahead for us Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs reaching into the low 60s before our next front. Temperatures during the week will hang in the 50s as we see another dip of cold air turn mid-week.(WLBT)

Sunday evening/night continues our cold weather trend as our temperatures begin to fall quickly after nightfall. Cloud cover increases as we move closer to the evening hours. Overnight we will become more cloudy. Lows Sunday night falling into the low to mid-30s. We could see another frosty night ahead of us. Our cloudy skies will help the cold air not to sink as much.

Monday morning, we remain cloudy. We break out of the cloud cover around lunch, and then another introduction of cloud cover as our next system closes in.

More rain is on the way for us Monday night into Tuesday morning. We also see colder temps on the way during the middle of the week!

As our next front moves in, rain chances begin at sunset or just after nightfall. We are looking at about a 40% chance of showers. Rain chances grow more overnight into Tuesday morning. Highs on Monday are in the upper 50s, and low 60s are possible. Lows fall to the mid-40s.

Tuesday morning, rain chances are still possible, but should be mostly out of the area around 6 AM. We are expecting mostly cloudy conditions on Tuesday behind the front. Highs drop to the mid-50s, and Lows during the nightfall to the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday night brings us partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday and Thursday, we see another dip of colder and drier air from the north. This will help drop High temps both days into the low 50s for Highs. Mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday. Lows for both days are looking to fall to the low 30s and potentially even upper 20s.

Friday, Highs remain in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies across the area. Lows on Friday fall to the low 30s. Clear skies for the evening/night hours.

Saturday and Sunday, our rain chances return to the area.

Greater rain chances on Saturday as Highs remain in the low 50s. We are looking at a 30% chance of showers.

More rain is on the way for us Monday night into Tuesday morning. We also see colder temps on...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Temperatures will continue into the 50s as we continue into the week. Rain chances return...
First Alert Forecast: Our cold weather continues as we head into the week, and we are seeing rain return to the forecast Monday and Tuesday!
Our next rain chances are returning Monday and will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning....
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
