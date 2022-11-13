LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Christmas City Gift Show draws thousands to Biloxi for 39th year

By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 39th annual Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show once again drew thousands to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center this weekend.

Shoppers from throughout the region looking for some good bargains and enjoying a long-time or even a new family tradition.

To really experience Christmas City, you’ve got to taste it.

You’ve got to drink it.

And you’ve got to wear it.

Before you can buy it.

With 250 vendors from around the country, there were plenty of items from which to choose.

“I get a lot of stuff here,” said Gulfport resident Beverly Howse. “I have a lot of family members around here somewhere. So, we’ve all split up. We’ve gotten serious now. So, we’re thinking hard.”

This is where Howse kicks off her Christmas shopping. She likes to take a deep dive into the jewelry.

“Because I have three daughters and they love jewelry. So, that’s why I’m digging so hard.”

Friends Samantha Redding and Caline Kaiser of Alabama need carts to haul their loot.

“Yeah, if my husband is watching, I’ve only spent $50,” Kaiser said with a laugh. “But if he’s not watching, I’ve probably spent $500.”

On top of all the shopping, Daniel Smith and his family came from Slidell for a little family time as well.

“Honestly, this is just a fun Christmas outing,” he said. “You know, we’re getting into the spirit real early now. It’s November, so that means Christmas is just around the corner.”

Vendor Steven Coy says the attendance gives him hope, despite inflation.

“This year’s been really good. There’s a ton of people out here, and that makes me feel good that so many people thing that the economy is doing not terrible like you hear on the news.”

Christmas City Gift Show continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Meyers expects attendance to be about 12,000 people.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
Geronimo Warner
JSU Men’s Basketball mourns loss of former teammate
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
Mike Bobbitt
Carroll County man facing sex charges involving animals
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says

Latest News

JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
Vicksburg leaders pass resolution supporting new Jackson State University stadium
Church gifts Jackson Public Schools with $20,000
Church gifts Jackson Public Schools with $20,000
Church gifts Jackson Public Schools with $20,000
Church gifts Jackson Public Schools with $20,000
City of Jackson
Large water line break affecting JSU, some areas of south and central Jackson, city says
Children enjoy healthy snacks from the new Metro YMCAs of Mississippi Mobile Food Pantry.
New YMCA mobile food pantry to travel to hard-to-reach communities