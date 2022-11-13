LawCall
Child Protection Services celebrates adoption awareness month

By Christopher Fields
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a day of excitement and gratitude as new parents came together for some food, fun, and fellowship.

The young people at Saturday’s event enjoyed time with their new families, face painting, inflatables, and snow cones. The kids and their parents were also encouraged to wear their favorite team’s colors.

Three-year-old Archie is a Jackson State fan.

“He’s very smart and intelligent and I’m very proud to be his mother,” Archies mother Denesha Harlson said.

Harlson adopted Archie earlier this year. She says she knew Archie was going to be a permanent part of her family the first time she laid eyes on him.

“He was family from day one. He melted my heart from the first time I saw him and the Lord put us together and we are excited about that. The word says if I could help someone along the way, my living wont be in vain, so I live by that,” Harlson said.

She says although the task of adoption may seem challenging to some, it is rewarding in so many ways…

“When approached with adoption, it can be hard, the fostering process is very hard, but adoption is needed and once that child becomes a part of your family then you will be very excited.”

Organizers say that is why this event is so important.

They want to promote the importance of adoption and the benefits of children finding forever homes.

“We are standing in the shoes of children’s parents, and I take that very seriously. I don’t think that a good agency is a good substitute for families, so our goal from day one is getting children to a permanent family setting,” Andrea Sander, Child Protection Service Commissioner said.

