LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Biloxi’s VFW Post 2434 celebrates 100-year-old WWII Veteran’s birthday

Biloxi's VFW Post 2434 is celebrating Charles Nelson's 100th birthday. The last WWII veteran at...
Biloxi's VFW Post 2434 is celebrating Charles Nelson's 100th birthday. The last WWII veteran at the post.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Charles Nelson is a World War II veteran who is celebrating his birthday with Biloxi’s VFW Post 2434. He is turning 100 years old and is the last WWII veteran at the post.

“Well, I’m happy to be here tonight. It was a long trip and I hope there’s a bit more to it,” said Charles Nelson.

He was stationed at Pearl Harbor and was a member of the Navy for 30 years. Through the years, he loved to do one thing.

“I’ve been dancing for a long time, most of my life. I just like it. I can’t dance like I used to because my balance is off, but I do my best,” said Nelson.

“He will dance women into the ground, and I’ve heard he dances with women 30 years younger than him,” said one post member.

He is grateful to have his friends and family alongside him to celebrate this major milestone.

“I’m just excited for so many people coming out here wishing me a happy birthday. Of course, my family has a big get together tomorrow. I have a big family,” said Nelson.

For his birthday, Nelson shared the secret for a long life.

“The secret to longevity is don’t die early. I hope you take it to heart,” said Nelson. He and his family both hope that his life will be filed with laughter and continuous dancing.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
Geronimo Warner
JSU Men’s Basketball mourns loss of former teammate
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
Mike Bobbitt
Carroll County man facing sex charges involving animals
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says

Latest News

Our next rain chances are returning Monday and will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning....
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show has drawn thousands of shoppers and 250 vendors across the...
Christmas City Gift Show draws thousands to Biloxi for 39th year
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version