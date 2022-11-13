LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

21-year-old arrested after shooting in Downtown Ocean Springs; two people left injured

Jeremy Liberto, 21, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police Saturday night after a shooting near...
Jeremy Liberto, 21, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police Saturday night after a shooting near the corner of Washington Avenue and Bowen Avenue.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Police confirm two people were shot in Downtown Ocean Springs Saturday night.

Captain Ryan Lemaire confirms the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the sidewalk near the corner of Washington Avenue and Bowen Avenue. Officers responded to the scene to find the two injured people and a suspect who was being detained by a security guard.

That suspect is 21-year-old Jeremy Liberto of Gulfport, who is now in police custody.

According to witnesses, Liberto was involved in a physical altercation with one of the victims 45 minutes prior at the Ocean Springs Daquiri Company. He then left the scene and returned with a handgun. He confronted the victims on the sidewalk near the intersection and opened fire, shooting two people.

One witness claims more than two shots were fired, but the other shots didn’t hit anyone. We’re working to confirm this information.

Liberto’s gun was taken from him by bystanders, and he was detained until officers placed him into custody. Both victims were transported by Acadian Ambulance to the Ocean Springs Hospital.

Liberto is currently being housed at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond. He’s awaiting bond hearing with Judge Calvin Taylor and is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information should call the Ocean Springs Police Department 228-875-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. You can also submit an anonymous tip here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
Geronimo Warner
JSU Men’s Basketball mourns loss of former teammate
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
Mike Bobbitt
Carroll County man facing sex charges involving animals
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says

Latest News

Our next rain chances are returning Monday and will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning....
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Biloxi's VFW Post 2434 is celebrating Charles Melson's 100th birthday. The last WWII veteran at...
Biloxi’s VFW Post 2434 celebrates 100-year-old WWII Veteran’s birthday
Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show has drawn thousands of shoppers and 250 vendors across the...
Christmas City Gift Show draws thousands to Biloxi for 39th year
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version