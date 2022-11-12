LawCall
Local homeless receive high tech blankets ahead of this weekend’s cold snap

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday’s mild temperatures are forecast to give way to chilling temperatures which will impact those living on the streets.

Stewpot and New Horizon Church International are equipping the homeless and less fortunate to handle the first winter blast of the season. The people lined up for lunch at Stewpot got more than a hot meal. They received something to keep them warm ahead of the pending cold snap.

“We’re here giving away some blankets, and technology. It may look small, but it’s big,” said Bishop Ronnie Crudup of New Horizon Church International.

The church provided foil mylar rescue blankets to Stewpot to be distributed to the homeless in the city. The rescue blankets are 52 x 64 inches and made of durable insulation mylar material.

“The reality is the homeless live outside,” said Crudup. “Ok and to be able to have something you know a blanket something to keep warm is your life.”

Not everyone seeking services at Stewpot is homeless. According to officials, many have shelter but lack heat.

“This blanket distribution is very timely because we have a cold snap coming,” said Stewpot Community Services Executive Director Jill Buckley.

Stewpot feeds about 200 people each day. About 70 of those are meals on wheels to the homes of the elderly and low-income who often struggle to pay for utilities.

“We do take plates to out to people that are in our neighborhood who can not make it to Stewpot because of some disability or some inability to get out to us,” said Buckley.” So obviously that would be also important for us to deliver a blanket to those folks who are at home.”

The Foil Mylar Rescue Blankets are water and weatherproof, designed to provide protection in all weather conditions and retain 90 percent of body heat.

