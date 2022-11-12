Fitness Challenge honors veterans while keeping them active and informed

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson VA gets a head start on its tribute to veterans Thursday, keeping them active and informed. The second annual Veteran’s Fitness and Wellness Challenge got them on their feet and included a new element on healthy living.

Army veteran Steve Criddell sat out the line dancing during the Veteran’s Fitness and Wellness Challenge, but the 67-year-old knows movement is medicine.

“You stay active to have better health,” said the Brandon resident.

He suffered partial paralysis on his right side and says a few months of therapy and exercise restored his mobility.

“It’s made me more limber. I can get around a lot better,” said Criddell. “I was on a walker. Now I use a cane. So yes it’s definitely helped me.”

The Jackson Veterans Administration’s Recreation Therapy Department started the fitness challenge to honor vets through activity and engagement.

“I wanted to do something different, have fun and enjoy and interact with my other veterans,” said Army veteran Matrivee Lewis.

This is the 51-year-old’s second year attending.

“It’s good. It’s good to be active. It’s healthy. It’s supportive,” said Lewis. “It helps your mental and your physical, and I really enjoyed it.”

A Nutrition Seminar was added to this year’s event hosted at the Flowood YMCA. Its focus was healthy food choices. Flu and COVID vaccines were available as well as information for veterans on enrolling in VA Healthcare. It also included fitness and wellness information.

“I just hope they keep this going and more people come out next year,” added Lewis.

The Center for Development and Civic Engagement provided a special lunch for the vets to end the day’s activities.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.