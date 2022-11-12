First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain is heading our way tonight, but there won’t be any severe weather. Temperatures will start dropping overnight and the wind will start picking up and stay gusty throughout the day Saturday. While the rain showers will end Saturday morning, the winds will not. Despite clearing skies in the afternoon, temperatures will rise from the middle 40s in the morning only to the lower 50s in the afternoon. Clear skies with a little breeze Sunday morning might prevent a frost, but below freezing temperatures are possible so a Freeze Watch has been issued. Sunny skies Sunday will temperatures to make it into the 50s. Highs will only be in the middle to upper 50s most of next despite and there will be occasional rain. There is currently no activity in the tropics. The average high this time of year is 69 and the average low is 45. Sunrise is 6:27am and the sunset is 5:02pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.