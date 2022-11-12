First Alert Forecast: Chilly weather conditions this morning as our cold front moves through the area. Highs will struggle to get to the low 50s today.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday morning!

The cold front today brought some rain chances across Mississippi, We can expect even more rain to return Monday and Tuesday.

We are experiencing cooler temperatures this AM as the front moves through. Rain chances continue to stay the heaviest South of I-20 at the moment. Rain should be mostly off towards our north and east between 7 and 8 AM.

Behind the rain going into Saturday afternoon, temps will be impacted by the drier and cooler air moving into the South from out of the North. Highs Saturday mid-50s. Partly sunny skies for the afternoon.

Saturday night, temps will fall quickly into the low 30s. Some areas could experience some frost and freeze conditions Sunday morning.

Low temps will be to the freezing mark Sunday morning. This will help create freezing and frost conditions across the South region. Timeline 1 AM to 8 AM Sunday morning. (WLBT)

Sunday morning, we are currently under a freeze warning for many counties in our viewing area. Sunday will continue our cold weather trend as Highs struggle to get into the low to mid-50s. Mostly sunny skies, and then as we head into the evening temps will drop quickly again. Lows Sunday night falling into the low to mid-30s. We could see another night of frost and freezing conditions.

Monday, another chance for rain moves through again as we see another front impact our area. Monday, we are looking at a 30 to 40 % chance of showers. Highs on Monday are in the mid to upper 50s. Lows fall to the mid-40s.

We see mostly cloudy conditions on Tuesday as rain chances continue across the area. Highs remain in the mid to upper 50s. Lows look to drop to the 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday, some rain is possible. Highs remain in the 50s as we get another way of colder drier air out of the North.

