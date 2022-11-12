The End Zone: Jackson Prep, MRA advance to MAIS 6A State Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two semifinal playoff matchups between MAIS 6A powerhouses highlight week 13 of Mississippi high school football on a day full of postseason action.

GOTW: Hartfield Academy (9-3) at Jackson Prep (11-1)

The Jackson Prep Patriots outlast the Hartfield Hawks in a defensive slugfest, winning 10-7. The Patriots will have a date in the MAIS 6A State Championship game against MRA next Friday.

Simpson Academy (9-2) at Copiah Academy (10-2)

Simpson Academy upsets Copiah Academy on the road, won 13-10.

Centerville Academy (5-7) at Canton Academy (11-1)

The Panthers dominate Centerville 42-8.

Hancock (6-6) at #3 Brandon (10-1)

Brandon’s redemption arc to the championship started off on schedule as the Bulldogs beat the Hawks 42-7.

GOTW: Jackson Academy (9-4) at MRA (10-3)

The defending champs head back to the MAIS 6A championship game after beating the Raiders 21-6. MRA will play Jackson Prep next Friday.

Desoto Central (6-6) at Clinton (8-3)

The Arrows down Desoto Central 41-14.

Cleveland Central (5-7) at Vicksburg (9-2)

The 5A-2 Region Champions, the Vicksburg Gators, chomp Cleveland Central 36-14.

Columbia (9-3) at Mendenhall (11-1)

Mendenhall comeback to beat Columbia 29-20.

Hazlehurst (11-1) at Jefferson Davis County (8-4)

Hazlehurst wins on the road against Jefferson Davis County 32-13.

