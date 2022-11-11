Vicksburg leaders pass resolution supporting new Jackson State University stadium

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg leaders pass a resolution in support of a new Jackson State University stadium.

Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen are calling on alumni and residents of the surrounding area to ask Governor Tate Reeves and state lawmakers to help JSU get the needed funding for an on-campus stadium.

Mayor Flaggs says a new stadium is long overdue with all the excitement Coach Deion Sanders is bringing to the metro area.

”There’s always an economic benefit to having your own stadium,” Flaggs said. “Number one all the proceeds come to you, number two, you get to showcase your campus, number three you get to recruit in a way that you can’t recruit from going to one state and transferring over to the campus. Why not come to Jackson State and get a total flavor of athletics and academics.”

The Jackson City Council also recently passed a resolution supporting a new stadium to help keep Coach Prime in town.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.