UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees with the University of Mississippi Medical Center say they’re uneasy walking to and from the hospital’s parking lot after two days of back-to-back incidents.

“I wish I could say it was the past couple of days, this is an ongoing event,” Parker Thurman, an ICU registered nurse said. “You’re scared of your livelihood whenever you walk out of work, a long day’s work 12 hours later, and you have to worry about, you know, being carjacked or robbed.”

On Tuesday night, a UMMC employee was physically assaulted in the Stadium lot and had her car stolen after leaving work. While Capitol Police were making an arrest Wednesday, Thurman says his truck and several others were broken into in broad daylight.

“I’m actually the sixth person in my unit on my shift to have my vehicle broken into in the last six months,” he said. “I got the notification at 1:58 p.m. And by the time I got to my truck, we’re talking eight minutes, there was already an officer investigating another break-in behind me two rows back.”

After the woman was carjacked Tuesday, UMMC released a statement saying that security efforts would be increased for the area. But after trucks were broken into, employees say more needs to be done.

“I think just the presence, the police presence would feel great. A well-lit area that we walk to and from our cars and vehicles, and just a better escort of a police presence,” Thurman said.

Until changes are made, Thurman says employees will stay together and be even more aware of their surroundings.

“If you walk in a group if you do everything that you’re supposed to, and things still happen, you know, you just don’t really know where to turn or what to do at that point. Because, you know, you followed suit and you’ve done what you were told and what you think is right. And events still happen. So that’s kind of tough to deal with.”

