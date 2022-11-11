LawCall
Things To Know Friday, November 11

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. National Champions Ole Miss visit Children’s of Mississippi patients

Ole Miss baseball players including Brandon Johnson, left, and Hunter Elliott paid Children's of Mississippi patients a surprise visit Thursday, letting patients get a look at their 2022 College World Series trophy. Beside them is child life specialist Cara Williams.(Joe Ellis/UMMC Photography | UMMC)

The 2022 College World Series National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, visited Children’s of Mississippi Thursday. “Coming to Jackson is always special,” Head Coach Mike Bianco said. “We get to come here and meet a lot of great young people, and a lot of great doctors and nurses as well. Children had the opportunity to meet their favorite players and see the CWS trophy on display. The Ole Miss players also signed baseballs and posters, played charades, and drew pictures with patients at the hospital’s Rainbow Garden.

2. ‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson. “My wonderful governor and our beloved mayor in Jackson, Mississippi, I need ya’ll to come together. We have a plethora of people that desire to help bring solvency to this problem,” Coach Prime said. “We just need to get together guys, you guys got to huddle up.”

3. Veterans Day events

Veteran's Day

Here are three ways to commemorate Veterans Day in Jackson:

  • Mississippi Department of Archies and History is honoring Veterans at a ceremony on the Entergy Plaza in front of the Two Mississippi Museums at 10:30 a.m.
  • Jim Hill High School is honoring military heroes at 10:30 am at 2185 Coach Fred Harris Street in Jackson.
  • Catholic Charities is hosting a Supportive Services for Veteran Families program at 11:30 a.m. at its main office, located at 850 East River Place in Jackson.

