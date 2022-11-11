LawCall
Our cold front is drawing near and temperatures will struggle to get into the low 50s on Saturday. The cold weather pattern will stay here for some time!

We have big changes on the way as our next cold front approaches the area. As it moves through on our Saturday morning, we will have some rain chances moving through the area. Following the front, Highs will struggle to get to the 50s on Saturday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday.

Friday, our next front prepares to move into the area. This is going to bring on colder temps for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will sit in the mid-50s for Saturday and Sunday. Highs for Friday will remain in the mid-70s with primarily to partly sunny skies. Lows Friday night will fall to the low 40s.

The weekend:

As we head into Saturday morning, our Cold Front will move in bringing a chance of rain to the area. Rain looks to stay until the overnight hours and early Saturday morning. Behind the rain going into Saturday afternoon, temps will be impacted by the drier and cooler air moving into the South from out of the North. Highs Saturday mid-50s. Partly sunny skies for the afternoon.

Saturday night, temps will fall quickly into the low 30s. Some areas could experience some frost and freeze conditions Sunday morning.

Colder weather moves in this weekend behind our next cold front!

Sunday, we see another cold day on tap as Highs struggle to get into the low to mid-50s. Mostly sunny skies and then as we head into the evening temps will drop quickly again. Lows Sunday night falling into the low to mid-30s. We could see another night of frost and freezing conditions.

Monday, another chance for rain moves through again as we see another front impact our area. Monday, we are looking at a 30 to 40 % chance of showers. Highs on Monday are in the mid to upper 50s. Lows fall to the mid-40s.

We see mostly cloudy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday with Highs in the mid-50s.

