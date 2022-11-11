LawCall
Mississippi State Conference NAACP announces new executive director, Charles Taylor

By Howard Ballou
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Conference NAACP (MS NAACP) has announced that it has named Charles V. Taylor, Jr. as its new executive director.

Taylor served as the MS State Conference NAACP’s transition consultant immediately after former Executive Director Dr. Corey Wiggins in early March.

“The Mississippi State Conference NAACP is blessed to have such a leader as Mr. Taylor as our new executive director,” said Reverend Dr. Robert James. “We believe his strong leadership experience and expertise will help further our mission to make ‘Democracy Work in Mississippi.’”

Taylor comes to the MS NAACP as the principal at Peyton Strategies, a political data firm based in Mississippi specializing in data collection and management. He graduated from Morehouse College and is a member of Freedom Side, a national collective of social justice community organizers.

In 2012, Taylor served as a state organizer for the MS NAACP “This is My Vote” campaign, which registered over 29,000 African American voters in Mississippi.

Taylor was a field director and campaign coordinator for Better Schools, Better Jobs (Initiative 42 in MS to fund education fully). He is an Energy Democracy consultant for One Voice, Inc. Taylor is also the Southern Advisor to Groundwork Project, founded by Joe Kennedy, III.

Over the coming months, Taylor will work to develop strategies to accelerate change in MS NAACP’s key focus areas.

