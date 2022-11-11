JSU Men’s Basketball mourns loss of former teammate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Geronimo Warner, or “G-Mo,” as his teammates called him, was in his senior year at Jackson State before news broke Tuesday morning that he tragically passed away.

An Arizona native, Warner played three seasons for JSU Men’s Basketball while also pursuing his degree in management, but according to his former teammate Ken Evans Jr., he was more than just a student-athlete.

“He was just a great spirit to have around in the locker room and outside the locker room you know he was just a cool dude to be around,” he said. “Always positive vibes.”

Evans Jr. described Warner’s charismatic personality and ability to turn anyone’s bad day into something positive.

“He impacted us in many ways whether it was on the court or off the court,” Evans Jr. said. “If you were having a bad day you know he was the type of person to come up to you, make a joke, and make you smile. Like, change your whole day like he was that type of person.”

On top of being a great teammate, he was also a great player.

Former teammate, Coltie Young, said he’s never seen someone with better bunnies and dunking skills than Warner.

“He was just always like energetic,” he said. “Like he could jump so high, so like he just was always doing stuff that involves jumping. [My] favorite memory, probably dunking because he could jump so high. He could dunk.”

Warner was 22 years old.

