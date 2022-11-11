JPD car crashes after pursuit, believed to be stolen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson police car crashed on West Woodrow Wilson Avenue after a police pursuit. 3 On Your Side is working to confirm if it was stolen.

The police cruiser crashed near the intersection of Bailey Avenue by the McDonald’s. The car suffered damage on the passenger side.

WLBT saw one person being taken from the scene of the crash by ambulance. The identity of that person and the extent of the injuries has not been revealed.

The Jackson Police Department and Capitol Police were involved in the pursuit.

WLBT has reached out to JPD and is waiting for them to release more information about what happened.

