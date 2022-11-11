Jackson City Council creates new meeting to hear public comments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders will soon be setting aside one night each month to hear directly from the general public.

Tuesday, the city council approved amending city code to establish “citizen agenda meetings.”

The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month and will give residents a chance to sound off on any issue they like.

Meanwhile, all regular council meetings will now occur at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, every other meeting was at 6 p.m.

“One of the things we took into consideration... was the fact that our employees, our employees with the citizen of Jackson, are here from 8 a.m. all the way to sometimes 10 o’clock when we have those late council meetings,” said Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks. “And, so, we just adjusted everything by order to have our meetings at 10 o’clock.”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba asked the regular council meetings at 10 would prevent working people from participating in city government.

“I know that our evening meetings tend to be longer, so I’m not celebrating that. But I do want to lift up the equity of people who work between nine and five, and their ability to come and be a part of this process,” he said.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said the purpose of the “citizens agenda meetings” is to address that concern.

The meetings will be used not only for public comment, but for the council and mayor to issue proclamations, make special presentations and approve resolutions honoring individuals, businesses, groups or organizations.

Public comment will still be allowed at regular meetings, as long as any comments are related to items on those meetings’ agendas.

“A lot of times when we’re having our regular business meetings at night, by the time we finish with the public comments section it’s 8 o’clock,” Banks said. “Sometimes, people feel disrespected because they get cut off, and as there’s a three-minute time limit.”

The ordinances are expected to take effect in 30 days.

