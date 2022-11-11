Governor Tate Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects with MDEQ

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Millions of dollars worth of projects funded across the Gulf Coast.

Governor Tate Reeves announcing $49 million dollars in RESTORE Act projects for everything from roads to education to the arts.

It’s time to restore the coastal area.

That’s the motto during the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Summit. The open house provided folks with information about upcoming projects and future programs.

“We’re able to do a wide range of projects. We’re here to restore the ecology and economy,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ Executive Director.

Wells tells WLOX News funds for the projects are related to the ligation from the BP Oil Spill.

“There are three funding streams, one of those is the RESTORE Act. The RESTORE Act has several different components and we refer to them as buckets.,” said Wells.

On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 new RESTORE Act project, totaling $49 million dollars. So, how does the MDEQ advisory committee decide which projects to fund?

Reeves said residents can make recommendations through a portal, then IT goes to a director on the board before reaching the Governor’s desk.

“Fortunately, when really good projects are presented to us, really good projects get funded. I think people can see through this $49 million dollars workforce training, through investments in our tourism industry, and investments in other areas how we can make a real difference,” said Reeves.

Some of the programs on the docket include Pearl River Community College Hancock Aviation Aerospace Workforce Academy, Jones Park Expansion parking areas, and the Marina at Front Beach.

“What we’re trying to do through the various brackets whether it’s the RESTORE act or GOMESA funds or BP funds that we invested infrastructure to help the people of the Gulf Coast get trained to do the jobs of tomorrow, but also have the infrastructure to be able to live, work, and play here,” said Reeves.

The city of Moss Point is awarded $5.5 million dollars.

Mayor Billy Knight said the Point of Connection project invests in road infrastructure to alleviate traffic congestion and economic development.

“We just got an engineer approved by the state and we’re going to start the process of evaluating surveys and environmental studies. There’s so much potential in Moss Point. We’re so excited about it,” said Mayor Knight.

A timeline for all projects has not been announced, but state leads are ready to get to work.

All projects will join the total of $795 million dollars by the state of Mississippi through the MDEQ restoration.

Click RESTORE Act Project list for more information.

