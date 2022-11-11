Gluckstadt slated to break ground on new police station, municipal court in the new year

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Gluckstadt is expected to break ground on a new police department and municipal court building next year.

In a Thursday news release, the city announced that it had obtained two acres of land to construct the facility.

Currently, the police department and court are housed at Gluckstadt City Hall. Municipal Court meets in the same room as the Gluckstadt mayor and board of aldermen.

Mayor Walter Morrison said the city is able to move forward on the project, in large part, due to a $1 million allocation from the Mississippi Legislature.

“I want to especially thank Speaker Philip Gunn, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, Sens. Walter Michel, Josh Harkins, Briggs Hopson, and Reps. Jill Ford, Karl Oliver and John Read,” the mayor said. “Without their hard work and dedication... none of this would be possible.”

The city also thanks developer Anthony Morrison, no relation to the mayor, who donated one acre of land to the city and sold an adjoining acre at cost.

“This exhibits Mr. Morrison’s commitment to our city, his desire that the city grow and prosper and his willingness to forgo immediate profit for the greater good of the city,” the mayor said in a statement. “I cannot thank Mr. Morrison enough for his generosity.”

It’s unclear where the acreage is located. We have reached out to the mayor and are waiting to hear back.

Gluckstadt was incorporated in 2021, after the Mississippi Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling granted its petition to incorporate 10.8-square-miles of land in Madison County.

