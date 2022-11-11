Game of the Week: Pair of MAIS 6A semifinals highlight packed playoff night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s win or go home for Mississippi high school football teams, with each team in control of their own destiny and dreaming to get to the championship game.

A pair of rematches await in the MAIS 6A playoff bracket as the Jackson Prep Patriots (10-1) host the Hartfield Hawks (9-2) and the Jackson Academy Raiders (9-3) travel to Madison and look to send the defending MAIS 6A champs, MRA (9-3), packing early in crucial semifinal matchups.

Just three weeks ago, Jackson Prep traveled down Flowood on upset alert to face Hartfield. However, the Patriots came away with a 28-19 victory in enemy territory.

There was no love lost after the heated matchup as WLBT staff overheard Hartfield coaches saying, “We’ll see you in playoffs, we’ll be ready!”

In Madison, 3-time defending champions MRA hosts JA after having a first-round bye. The Patriots dominated the reverse fixture in Jackson early in the season 21-6.

For the underdog Raiders to have a chance of winning, their stingy defense will have to keep Southern Miss commit, QB John White, and the explosive MRA offense contained for 4 quarters.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live and featured coverage of both contests at 10 p.m. Friday night.

To view all live regional football scores, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.