Game of the Week: Pair of MAIS 6A semifinals highlight packed playoff night

The WLBT End Zone is sponsored by Mazda of Jackson
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s win or go home for Mississippi high school football teams, with each team in control of their own destiny and dreaming to get to the championship game.

A pair of rematches await in the MAIS 6A playoff bracket as the Jackson Prep Patriots (10-1) host the Hartfield Hawks (9-2) and the Jackson Academy Raiders (9-3) travel to Madison and look to send the defending MAIS 6A champs, MRA (9-3), packing early in crucial semifinal matchups.

Just three weeks ago, Jackson Prep traveled down Flowood on upset alert to face Hartfield. However, the Patriots came away with a 28-19 victory in enemy territory.

There was no love lost after the heated matchup as WLBT staff overheard Hartfield coaches saying, “We’ll see you in playoffs, we’ll be ready!”

In Madison, 3-time defending champions MRA hosts JA after having a first-round bye. The Patriots dominated the reverse fixture in Jackson early in the season 21-6.

For the underdog Raiders to have a chance of winning, their stingy defense will have to keep Southern Miss commit, QB John White, and the explosive MRA offense contained for 4 quarters.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live and featured coverage of both contests at 10 p.m. Friday night.

To view all live regional football scores, click here.

