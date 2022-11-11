First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s. Another day of warm weather with highs in the 70s expected Friday and partly sunny skies. A strong cold front will move in Friday night bringing us scattered showers. No severe weather is expected, but gusty winds will accompany the rain and front. Saturday morning will start off with a Wintry chill. Temperatures will be in the 40s with scattered light rain. Skies will clear in the afternoon, but it will remain chilly in the 50s with the breeze. Freezing temperatures are likely Sunday morning, but without the wind. Sunday will be sunny and in the 50s. Unsettled weather will stick around for much of next week with highs in the 50s and scattered light rain showers. Nicole is weakening as it moves from Florida into Georgia. The drought monitor report issued today showers slightly improved drought conditions over last week.

