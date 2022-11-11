First Alert Forecast: mild Friday; wintry chill ahead

FRIDAY: As Nicole starts its departure move to the northeast, we’ll experience a lull between it and our approaching cold front. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs ranging from the lower 70s north to the upper 70s south. Clouds and shower chances will increase overnight as the front shifts over the region as we fall into the 40s amid a brisk northwest breeze developing.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Lingering showers will streak through amid a much cooler, brisk air mass Saturday – where highs will only manage the 50s. Rain will exit by the afternoon, clearing for the end of the weekend. We’ll be near freezing Saturday and Sunday nights.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next bout of rain will sneak across the region by late Monday into Tuesday amid the chilly 50s for highs, 30s and 40s for lows. We’ll stay well-below average throughout next week and occasionally unsettled with an active southern jet stream.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.