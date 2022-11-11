Crystal Springs mobile home goes up in flames

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A mobile home in Crystal Springs caught on fire early Friday.

It was reported around 4 a.m. on McPherson Street.

3 On Your Side has learned that two people live there but were not inside at the time of the fire.

We’re working to find out what caused the fire.

First responders were also watching hotspots on McPherson Street in Crystal Springs Friday.

