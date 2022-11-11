LawCall
Crystal Springs mobile home goes up in flames

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A mobile home in Crystal Springs caught on fire early Friday.

It was reported around 4 a.m. on McPherson Street.

3 On Your Side has learned that two people live there but were not inside at the time of the fire.

We’re working to find out what caused the fire.

First responders were also watching hotspots on McPherson Street in Crystal Springs Friday.

