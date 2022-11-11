Church gifts Jackson Public Schools with $20,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for the Jackson Public School District’s Advanced Academics Program.

Thursday, Mount Helm Baptist Church presented the district with a check for $20,000.

The money will help the district expand its innovative teaching and learning opportunities while allowing more students to participate in the Advanced Academics Program.

The program is offered at Obama Magnet Elementary, Northwest Jackson Middle, and Jim Hill High schools.

“This investment will allow scholars to do unique things both inside and outside of the classroom,” Chinelo Evans said, executive director of JPS’ Advanced Academics.

“We believe that this investment, which will be the first of many, not only from our church but hopefully other partners around the city and nation help strengthen the program to provide stellar exceptional opportunities for brilliant students in the district,” C.J. Rhodes said, pastor of Mount Helm Baptist Church said.

