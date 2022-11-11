Carroll County man facing sex charges involving animals

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Carroll County man was arrested Friday at his home after an investigation led to police taking possession of “several dogs.”

According to the Carrol County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Mike Bobbitt was arrested after Carroll deputies executed a search warrant after an investigation.

Deputies then took evidence from the home including computers. Sharon Stone, Operations Manager in Defense of Animals was called in to take custody of several dogs from the home and the neighborhood.

Bobbitt was booked into the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correction Facility and was charged with two counts of sexual battery and two counts of unnatural intercourse with beasts.

Bobbitt remains jailed, with additional charges possibly pending.

