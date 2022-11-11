Authorities offer few details on suspects involved in Belhaven delivery driver shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One suspect has been denied bond, while another has been granted bond in connection with the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven community.

“One juvenile received no bond. The other received a $100,000 bond,” said Bailey Martin, spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Martin would not say where the two were being held. Both are juveniles, being charged as adults. She also wouldn’t say what charges the two were facing or what court they made their initial appearance in.

Hinds County officials confirmed the two are not being housed at the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center.

A third suspect was arrested in the case but was later released “because they had no involvement in the crime,” she said. “This is an open investigation; no further comment will be made.”

The suspects were taken into custody by Capitol Police. They were arrested after officers noticed them in a vehicle that was believed to be involved.

The shooting occurred on November 2 in the Belhaven community. A food delivery driver was fatally shot along Linden Place at the intersection of Belvoir Place south of Riverside Drive.

Witnesses told WLBT that they heard a “horn honk,” a “gunshot” and a “scream.”

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Cory Price, later died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

