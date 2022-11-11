Adult kickball tournament slated for Nov. 12 to raise diabetes awareness

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An adult kickball tournament is slated for Saturday, November 12, in an effort to raise awareness about diabetes.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is hosting Kick Out Diabetes, at the Hank Aaron Sports Academy in Jackson. The facility was formerly known as Smith-Wills Stadium.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature music, health screenings, line dancing, pickleball and more.

According to the MSDH website, diabetes accounted for 1,083 deaths in Mississippi in 2016. Many more residents in the state live with complications of type 2 diabetes, the website states.

Participation in the event is free, but players must be 18 or older.

For more information, call (601) 206-1559 or email Jayda Lee at Jayda.Lee@msdh.ms.gov.

